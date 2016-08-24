Sunnyside movie night a success

The Sunnyside Museum and Historical Association hosted its second summer movie on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The perfect summer night, coupled with a full moon, brought out more than 90 movie buffs.

Heartlinks Hospice provided the audio/video equipment and the Sunnyside High School TSA Club provided cotton candy.

Next year, we will show the third movie in the “A Night at the Museum” trilogy.

The museum has also begun planning for Scary Night at the Museum for the last weekend in October.

Patricia Kezele,

Sunnyside