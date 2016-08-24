Unhappy with American society

What is happening to us?

If you are born white, you are automatically a racist. If you are a conservative, you are a fascist. If heterosexual, you are a homophobe.

If you are a Christian, you are an infidel. If you are retired, you are a useless old man. If you are white, you must drive legally or pay the fine.

You can be shot by police without a riot.

If you value the safety of your family and appreciate the police, you are a right- wing extremist.

If you believe in hard work, fair play and compensation based on your merits, then you are an anti-socialist.

If you believe in the defense and protection of our homeland, you are a militarist.

Therefore, please help me to understand, what happened.

Now, I am not sure which bathroom I am supposed to use.

Don Young,

Sunnyside