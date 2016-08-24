Woman faces multiple charges

TOPPENISH — A routine traffic stop Monday afternoon prompted four charges against a Wapato woman.
Deylene A. Gonzalez, 27, is charged with possessing a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, probable cause documents state.
She appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday. Bail was set at $10,000.
She will be arraigned Sept. 6, records show.
She was arrested after Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a pick-up being driven recklessly in the area of Tule and Plank roads in Toppenish, documents show.
Deputies said they saw the truck pull onto the roadway from a driveway.
They detained Gonzalez when she got out of the truck and ran around to a nearby car, records show.
Deputies saw a rifle on the truck’s passenger floor, documents state.
The truck was reported stolen out of Benton County.
A further search turned up a revolver, also allegedly stolen out of Benton County, and a crystal-like substance in a handbag, records show.
The crystal substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, documents state.
Gonzalez was previously convicted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
