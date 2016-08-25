Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo starts

— Chills, spills and a few flashbacks are in store this week during the annual Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.

From Salt N Pepa to Foreigner, the fair offers a time warp for those who came of age 30 years ago.

Of course, the midway offers carnival rides and games for all ages.

The fair and rodeo began Tuesday and continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St.

On tap today is the annual Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo at 7 p.m. The rodeo returns Friday and Saturday at the same time.

Foreigner takes the Hayden Homes Stage at 7:30 p.m. today.

Another option is the Washington Old Time Fiddlers, who’ll be picking and grinning at 8 p.m.

The fair has 4-H, FFA and open class animal contests throughout the week and even dairy cow milking at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

On Friday, rodeo fans can take in freestyle bullfighting at 9:30 p.m. in the RAM Arena.

The fair also features a kids zone and karaoke.

Clowns, comedy and magic shows will also be on display during the week.

Also scheduled through the week are spinning and weaving demonstrations.

The fair’s theme is “The best week of summer.”