Benton PUD plans rate hike

— Prosser customers and other rate payers will see their monthly bills go up by about $5.50 per month.

The Benton Public Utility District Commission approved a nearly 5 percent rate increase Tuesday.

It is effective Sept. 1.

An average residential ratepayer will see an increase in the average monthly bill from approximately $108 to $113 (a 4.9 percent increase), officials said. The median monthly bill for comparable northwest utilities is $121.

The average monthly residential base charge will increase to $16.50 from $15.60, officials said. The median base charge for comparable utilities is $18.75.

All other customer classes will also have a 4.9 percent rate increase effective Sept. 1.

The reason for the increase is net power costs, officials said. Net power costs, which represent more than 60 percent of the utility’s total costs, have increased $14.7 million since 2012, nearly 23 percent.

Power costs include long term contracts to purchase power, primarily from the Bonneville Power Administration, officials said. Its wholesale rates have increased 26 percent in the last five years due to upgrading aging infrastructure at hydroelectric dams, the construction of transmission for the integration of renewable resources and fish and wildlife programs.

Another key factor to rising power costs is reduced revenues from surplus power for resale, officials said.

The utility’s last overall revenue increase was 3.9 percent in September 2015. Prior to that, there had not been a retail rate adjustment for nearly four years.

The utility serves 51,000 customer.

The commission’s next meeting is 7-9 p.m. today in Yakama Nation Auditorium, 401 Fort Road in Toppenish.

A special member meeting is from 7-9 p.m. Sep. 7. in the Benton REA Headquarters Board Room, 402 Seventh St., Prosser.