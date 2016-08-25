Council retreat to review car tabs, tourism

An idea in mothballs for the last two years gets a second hearing Saturday during a City Council retreat.

A transportation benefit district is on the agenda for a retreat from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bonair Winery, 500 Bonair Road, in Zillah.

The council considered forming a district in October 2014. It would have allowed the city to charge residents $20 annually for each vehicle licensed through the state.

The funds are dedicated for road repairs.

Grandview and Prosser are among the Yakima Valley cities that have the districts.

The City Council was divided on the subject two years ago, conflicted over the need to speed up road repairs that currently take 12-14 years to complete versus financial hardships on residents.

Also on the agenda Saturday is a focus on tourism development and marketing.

Council members have tussled over that subject since the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce disbanded after it lost its tax-exempt status when previous chamber boards and staff failed to pay federal employee taxes.

On Monday, the council approved having city staff organize this year’s Lighted Farm Implement Parade.

Mayor Jim Restucci said he favored the move as a one-time “stop gap” to keep the parade going this year after the chamber’s demise.

Councilwoman Theresa Hancock, however, expressed interest in having staff run future festivals if the December parade is successful.

The council has also debated the merits of creating a new position dedicated to tourism and events or having private contractors to promote and organize city festivals.

Saturday’s meeting will also cover capital improvements and rules of procedure.

The retreat is open to the public.

The city is paying the winery $200 to use a large meeting facility and adjacent kitchen, City Clerk Deborah Estrada said.

“There will not be a caterer. I don’t have a cost at this point, but the city is being very conservative and serving finger food from Costco,” Estrada said. “I will be picking up the food and delivering it myself.”

And, while the council will meet in a winery, they will not partake of its product.

“The council will not be drinking wine while conducting city business,” Estrada said.