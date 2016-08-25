First day preparations

Photo by Julia Hart
Heritage University student teachers Dalia Rojas of Sunnyside, left, and Aimee Bloom of Zillah do their part to get ready for the first day of classes in Grandview. The pair will work with first-grade teacher Sondra Aguilar at Harriet Thompson Elementary School. Students return today.
