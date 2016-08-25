0

Giving education a concrete foundation

Workers apply a smooth touch to fresh concrete for new construction at Granger’s Roosevelt Elementary School.

Photo by John Fannin
Thursday, August 25, 2016

Crews are making progress on a 6,000-square-foot addition to Roosevelt Elementary School in Granger. Marcus Aho knocks out forms for a sidewalk.

