Grandview using city jail

SUNNYSIDE — The city of Grandview is booking its inmates into the city jail.
Grandview City Administrator Cus Arteaga said the city is making use of an interlocal agreement.
“Right now, we have a couple of dispatch vacancies and our corrections person needs to fill in,” Arteaga said. “It’s been harder to find good candidates. We’re going through the list to find those who can pass all the tests.
