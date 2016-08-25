Inmate tries noon escape

— A local prisoner tasted freedom for a few minutes Tuesday before she was recaptured.

Inmate Vanessa Crystal Huizar, 26, fled from the Toppenish Community Hospital emergency room.

Wearing her Toppenish Jail uniform, she was able to briefly make a getaway.

She got as far as a parking lot across the street from the hospital before she was recaptured, records state.

The officer said as he regained custody of her she yelled “No” and “Rape,” records show.

She was placed in handcuffs and returned to the emergency room, records show.

Huizar made her escape about an hour after she was admitted to the hospital’s emergency room at 11:39 a.m., documents show.

She told the officer she needed to use the bathroom, documents show.

“I escorted inmate Huizar to the bathroom and had her shut the door behind herself,” the officer said. “While inmate Huizar was in the rest room, I was talking with the nursing staff.”

Huizar then opened the bathroom door, ran out of the emergency room and into the lobby, records show. She left the hospital through both sets of entrance doors.

The officer said he yelled at her to stop and eventually caught her across the street, records show.

She was later returned to the city jail without further incident, records show.