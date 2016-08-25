Mabton city administrator resigns

— The city administrator resigned yesterday with little notice and no apparent reason.

Walt Bratton Jr. submitted a letter of resignation yesterday that was not dated or signed.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve the citizens of Mabton,” it read. “It has been an extremely productive tenure with a long list of staff accomplishments for the residents of the city of Mabton. I resign with immediate effect.”

Bratton sent the letter by mail, Mayor Mario Martinez said.

Bratton had been with the city during a tumultuous 14-month stint that saw four former employees file legal action against him, Martinez and the city.

He had been on sick leave since at least the end of June. Martinez, who said he is running day-to-day operations at City Hall, declined to say when the leave began due to privacy concerns.

He also refused to comment on why Bratton suddenly resigned.

“The mythical minions on City Council got to you fast," Martinez said. "Why don’t you call the City Council members who called you?”

Bratton’s father, Walt Bratton Sr., said it was stress from working for Martinez.

“He took off; he’s out of the area. I don’t know where he is. When he calls me, I’ll know,” the elder Bratton said. “He got tired of being thrown under the bus by Mario over there. There was too much stress and he wasn’t getting any support.”

He said his son was on medical leave for stress and heart issues.

“The doctor told him he’d have a heart attack if he didn’t get out of there,” Bratton said. “He was working seven days a week.”

He also said a spate of firings at City Hall were instigated by Martinez, with his son assigned the task of carrying them out.

Martinez declined to counter the elder Bratton’s assertions.

“I’m not going to get into hearsay,” he said.

The resignation comes as state auditors review the city’s books.

Councilwoman Oping Hutson said she didn’t learn until the council meeting Tuesday night that the city was being audited.

“It’s for the financial grants and loans on all the projects that are going on around here,” Hutson said.

She said Bratton had been out sick since at least June 28, when he missed a City Council meeting.

The elder Bratton said audit issues are not new in Mabton.

“His first day on the job, they were having audit problems,” Bratton said. “They (state officials) were really clamping down on it and he didn’t know about it because he was new. The state didn’t like what was going on there.

“I just think when the council finds out what’s going on there’s going to be lots of fireworks.”

Bratton said his son also ran afoul of Martinez because he “... told council things Mario didn’t want them to know.”

Eight employees fired during Bratton’s tenure

The younger Bratton also had apparent issues with some city employees.

Last month, the city agreed to pay former wastewater treatment plant operator Michael Mendoza $17,000 in exchange for releasing it from any claims.

He was one of two employees willing to talk to the Daily Sun in January, saying he was not provided the option of signing a separation agreement.

At the time, Mendoza was the eighth employee to be terminated since Bratton was hired in May 2015.

Mendoza worked for the city for nearly four years before he was fired in January;

The reason for firing him was “substandard work performance and neglect of duties,” according to unemployment hearing documents obtained in April.

In June, a Sunnyside Municipal Court judge dismissed two charges the city filed against former water distribution manager Chris Morris. He also ordered the city to pay Morris $1,000 for attorney fees.

“It was a sweet victory having the charges dismissed and my attorney fees reimbursed,” Morris said.

In March, former Police Chief Casimiro Cedillo filed suit for $500,000 and former Deputy City Clerk Adriana Cisneros for $50,000 against Bratton, Martinez and the city.

Cedillo’s claim cites damages for mental and emotional stress, anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, inconvenience and loss of income and earning capacity as a result of alleged retaliation.

Cisneros’ allegations are similar.

Bratton is accused of asking Cedillo about his relationship with Cisneros, including whether the relationship was intimate, according to Cedillo’s claim.

Cisneros filed a report of sexual harassment against Bratton, and Martinez was informed, the claim said.

Bratton made repeated and unwanted comments and advances toward Cisneros, her claim said.

“Cisneros was also questioned about her relationship with Cedillo prior to her termination of employment, according to the claim document.

“After claimant (Cisneros) reported the harassment, Mr. Bratton began treating claimant differently. He was rude, abrasive and short-tempered,” the claim states.

Current city employees had little to say about Bratton.

“Things are going well,” Finance Director Michelle Coronado said.

When asked if that’s because Bratton is gone, she replied: “I don’t want to answer any more

questions.”