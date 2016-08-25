New rule to help first responders

OLYMPIA — Officials hope state residents will be safer with a new rule requiring facilities that receive crude oil by rail to notify the state Department of Ecology in advance.
The rule also requires pipelines transporting crude oil in the state to submit information about volumes and place of origin twice a year.
The rule allows state officials to share crude oil movement information with emergency response agencies through an advance notification system.
The rule goes into effect Oct. 1.
