State mourns soldier

OLYMPIA — A soldier based in Washington state died Monday from injuries caused by an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Staff Sgt. Matthew V. Thompson, 28, was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
He died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, federal Department of Defense officials said.
The incident is under investigation, they said.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Staff Sgt. Matthew Thompson,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “Trudi and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and to the military community at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.”
Inslee added, “They are in our thoughts and prayers. His service to our country and his ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten.”
