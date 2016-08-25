W.A. Barnes, 84, of Grandview, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Grandview.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, with a burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in care of arrangements.
