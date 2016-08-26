Altagracia Avila De Castillo, 89, of Grandview, formerly of Michoacan, Mexico, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Grandview.
A Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by an all-night vigil, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., at Saint Joseph Church in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Zillah Cemetery. A reception will follow at The Salon Real in Grandview.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment