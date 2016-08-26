Altagracia Avila De Castillo, 89, of Grandview, formerly of Michoacan, Mexico, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Grandview.

A Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by an all-night vigil, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., at Saint Joseph Church in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Zillah Cemetery. A reception will follow at The Salon Real in Grandview.

