Breaking News

State allows some campfires this weekend September 2, 2016

0

Back-to-school event

Friday, August 26, 2016

SUNNYSIDE — School District staff will mark the start of a new school year with an e 8-10 a.m. Thursday event in the high school auditorium.

The morning will include a guest motivational speaker, introduction of new staff, recognizing staff awards and brief comments from Superintendent Kevin McKay.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment