Back-to-school event

SUNNYSIDE — School District staff will mark the start of a new school year with an e 8-10 a.m. Thursday event in the high school auditorium.
The morning will include a guest motivational speaker, introduction of new staff, recognizing staff awards and brief comments from Superintendent Kevin McKay.
