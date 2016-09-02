Buck Creek fire meeting set

— The Wenatchee River Ranger District will have a public fire meeting at 10 a.m. tomorrow in the Lake Wenatchee Rec Club Hall.

Fire managers will be on hand to discuss the benefits of managing the Buck Creek and Saul fires as well hear concerns of the local community.

In addition to the Buck Creek Fire, crews will also be actively managing the Saul Fire to reduce future fire risk and improve forest health along the upper Chiwawa River.

The Buck Creek Fire is currently estimated at 2,000 acres, while the Saul Fire is 24 acres.

The Saul Fire was first reported to the Wenatchee River Ranger Station Sunday by a backpacker, who had hiked down the Indian Creek Trail from the Pacific Crest Trail.