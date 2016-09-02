Crews pluck couple from river after crash

— Two Harrah residents are recovering today after plunging into the Yakima River yesterday morning when their vehicle crashed through a guard rail.

Elizabeth L. Lindsay, 42, was northbound in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on state Highway 97 at about 7 a.m. when she lost control on the ramp to westbound Interstate 82, the Washington State Patrol said. The Blazer struck a guardrail and went in the river.

Lindsay and her passenger, David L. Nelson, 22, were in the river with water up to their knees in the vehicle, troopers said.

A rescue crew numbering 25 people responded, including a Yakima Fire Department rescue boat.

First responders were able to pull Nelson and Lindsay from the river. They were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, troopers said. Lindsay reported ankle and leg pain.

Department spokesman Jeff Pfaff praised the response by passing motorists, and the part they played in the early-morning rescue.

“Many vehicles that were following the vehicle on the freeway stopped, called 911 and began to search for the vehicle and any occupants,” Pfaff said.

“One of the citizens that stopped, Daniel Koenig of Parker, went out through the brush and thistle, found a log to walk on, made access to the river, crawled out onto another log where he could get access to the female that was in the river but could not get up.

“He was able to stay with her and calm her until the rescue boat arrived to pull her from the river.”

He said Lindsay and Nelson were fortunate.

“Today’s rescue was a success with the joint efforts of the Yakima Fire Department and Yakima Sheriff’s Office water rescue team personnel,” Pfaff said.

“Those rescued were very lucky to be in a location where the water is a bit shallower. About 100 yards past the vehicle, the water gets much deeper, wider and leads to the diversion dam.”

Lindsay and Nelson were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers said.