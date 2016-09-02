FBI arrests Selah man

YAKIMA — Yesterday, the FBI Seattle Division’s Inland Northwest team arrested Melvin Thomas Neifert, 41, of Selah.
The FBI arrested Neifert on a federal Grand Jury indictment of receipt of an explosive in interstate commerce with intent to intimidate (see attached indictment).
Neifert, who was arrested in Yakima, will make his initial appearance today in the federal Eastern District Court of Washington.
