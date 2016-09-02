Breaking News

State allows some campfires this weekend September 2, 2016

0

First day of school in Grandview

Arthur H. Smith Elementary School first-graders sort through supplies during the first day of classes yesterday in Grandview. See more coverage on Page 3.

Grandview School District photo
Arthur H. Smith Elementary School first-graders sort through supplies during the first day of classes yesterday in Grandview. See more coverage on Page 3.

Friday, August 26, 2016

photo

photo

The Grandview School District marks the first day of classes yesterday with a speech to sixth graders by Principal James Heinle. Students elsewhere at McClure, left, and Harriet Thompson elementary schools dove into the new school year.

photo

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment