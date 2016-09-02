Grandview man charged with child rape

— A local man is accused of raping his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter.

Isidro Valencia-Romero, 39, is charged with first-degree rape of a child after his girlfriend found him and the girl cuddling naked in bed Sunday, probable cause documents said.

He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday and was released under the county’s pre-trial program, records show. He will be arraigned Sept. 8

Officers detained Valencia-Romero on Wednesday after having interviewed the woman and her daughter at Sunnyside Community Hospital earlier that day, records show.

He admitted touching the girl, documents show.

At the hospital, officers learned from Dr. Ana G. Garcia that Valencia-Romero had touched the girl in her genital area, records show.

The mother and daughter both confirmed he had touched the girl in her “private part,” records show.

The girl also said it was not the first time that it had happened and that she did not like it, documents state.

The woman said she had a christening party at her home Saturday and had fallen asleep on the couch, records show. She awoke early Sunday morning and went to her bedroom, where she found Valencia-Romero with her daughter.

She said she and Valencia-Romero have been together five years and have a son together.