Hospital, schools plan first-in-state telehealth program

— The School Board last night announced a proposal to bring doctors remotely to every school building.

Students complaining of illness or dealing with chronic issues such as diabetes or asthma will be able to consult a doctor in their school’s nurse’s office through Skype or other live remote applications.

District Special Services Director Cody Gardiner told the School Board last night that Sunnyside Community Hospital and Sunnyside Pediatrics have a four-year grant to bring technology and doctors to each school.

“We believe it’s the first of its kind in the state,” Gardiner told the board, which will review the program at a later meeting.

Gardiner said it could be two months before the program is operational. Parental consent is required.

“There will be no cost for the doctor’s visit,” he said, adding prescriptions can be issued through the remote telehealth program.

The district has a health center on the high school campus, but telehealth or telemedicine allows students to stay on their respective campuses.

Officials see the telehealth program as a complement to the student health center.

“It’s wonderful, they can Skype from anywhere in the district,” Assistant Special Services Director Doug Rogers said.

Gardiner provided documentation estimating the program will provide 3,231 telehealth visits annually, with about half being for students needing chronic care.

Also last night, the School Board approved a $90 million budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year. There was no public comment before the board’s action.

The budget approved lat night is $11.25 million less than the 2015-16 budget because of a reduction in capital projects.

Estimated general fund expenditures for 2016-17 are expected to increase by about $3 million — to nearly $76.4 million, budget highlights show.

The majority of the general fund pays for salaries and benefits, with general fund revenues expected to be about $80.8 million.

The increasing general fund budget comes as enrollment is projected slightly lower than last school year.

The 2015-16 enrollment was 6,579; the district estimates there will be 6,538 students in the coming school year, documents show.