New teachers set

GRANGER — Zillah and Granger school districts are welcoming new teachers.
In Zillah, first-grade teacher Denise Reynolds joins Hilton Elementary.
Josh Horsley will teach fifth-grade at Zillah Intermediate School and Alexa Krueger is its special education instructor.
Granger’s new teachers are Alejandra Calderon, Brandy Tackett, Stephanie Dorr, Elizabeth Ramirez and Marisela Guzman-Lopez at Roosevelt Elementary School.
Jennifer Golden will teach at the middle school. Karla Rojas and April Greenwell are new to the high school.
Classes began yesterday in Zillah.
The school year starts Sept. 6 in Granger.
