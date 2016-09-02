Prosser woman gives her 50th pint of blood

— A Prosser woman marked a celebration of sorts yesterday when she donated her 50th pint of blood.

Carol Elder, 77, gave during a Red Cross blood drive yesterday at Sunnyside United Methodist Church.

She started giving 16 years ago.

“I don’t really know why I started,” she said. “But I try to make it every time I get an invitation.”

The blood draw yesterday was a success, volunteer Pat Kezele said. She said there was a better turnout than the previous blood drive.

Charles Mays, one of those drawing blood during the Red Cross drive, said 20 pints had been donated.

The church at 906 E. Edison Avenue will host its next blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 22.

Call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment.