Teen breaks into home

— A 19-year-old Yakima resident is in custody after he allegedly beat and robbed his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Mike Anthony Maldonado is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, probable cause documents state.

He was in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday and bail was set at $25,000. He will be arraigned Sept. 8, records show.

Members of the Violent Crimes Task Force arrested him on Tuesday.

He is accused of breaking into Michelle Zapien’s home at 4 a.m. July 8 and beating her with a gun after demanding gold, money and drugs, records show.

Zapien was unable to identify the intruder because he was wearing a mask, records show.

However, police removed several pieces of evidence from the home.

On Monday, the state crime lab informed police that a plastic bag containing Zapien’s prescription medications, had a fingerprint that matched Maldonado’s, documents state.

During the July 8 break in, Maldonado went to Zapien’s bedroom, stood over her and waved a gun at her while she was in bed, records show.

He hit her over the head with the gun and went through her purse, dresser drawer and night stand while demanding money, gold and drugs, records show.

Records show Maldonado, at one time, lived in Zapien’s home with her and her daughter, Victoria Dominguez. He moved out of the house two years ago.

The bag with his fingerprints had been purchased after that time, records show.