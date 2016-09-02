Training at airport

The Yakima Fire Department is conducting joint training at Yakima Airport today with the U.S. Army.
The training session will involve crews from Yakima and invited surrounding fire districts, a Blackhawk Helicopter from the U.S. Army focused on fire rescue training.
The program begins at 10 a.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment