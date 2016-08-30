Cecilio Garza, 100, of Sunnyside, formerly of Outlook, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, with a burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

