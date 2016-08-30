Diane Jean (Smith) (Davis) Hagen

Diane Hagen, 65, of Deer Park, formerly of Sunnyside, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Deer Park after she lost her long and valiant battle with cancer.

She was born in Sunnyside, April 24, 1951, to A.C. (Smitty) and Mildred Smith.

She attended school in Sunnyside and was a member of the class of 1969.

Diane will be deeply missed by her soul mate and best friend, Pat Hagen; children, Shawna Jacob, David (Holly) Newcomb; grandchildren, Alison, Brakken, Stephen and Tyler; mother, Mildred Liberty; sister, Carolyn (Gary) Lowe; step-sister, Laurie (Rick) Otteson; step-brothers, Larry, Gale (Bobbie), Mike (Kylie) Liberty and their families. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Diane had lived in Deer Park for many years and loved to garden. She enjoyed the wildlife that frequented their home on the hill. She cherished her time spent there.

No services are planned, as per her request.