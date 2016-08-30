Home tour planned

— Yakima homebuilders will have an opportunity to spotlight the latest housing trends at the 35th annual Central Washington Home Builders Association Tour of Homes.

This year’s tour of 11 homes will be conducted over two weekends, Sept. 10-11 and 17-18.

Two are located in the Lower Yakima Valley, 2980 Gilbert Road, Zillah; and 1510 Shields Road, Wapato. Other homes on the tour are located in West Valley, Terrace Heights and in Yakima.

For details, visit the association’s website at www.CWHBA.org.