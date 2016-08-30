Leadership training set

RICHLAND — Business professionals will learn how to become effective leaders during Washington State University Tri-Cities’ first Leadership Academy, Sept. 19-23, at the Consolidated Information Center, 2710 Crimson Way.
The workshop is designed to help professionals develop their natural style of leadership by focusing on personal and professional intelligence. Through cutting-edge curriculum, participants will learn the necessary tools to become highly effective leaders.
The program has a registration cost, and runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19-22 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23.
To register or for more information, visit http://tricities.wsu.edu/cepd/leadership-academy/.
