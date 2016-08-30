Locals arrested after high-speed chases

— Two local men were arrested after unrelated high-speed chases last weekend.

Estevan Nunez Manjares, 26, is charged with eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless endangerment, records show.

Jose Jaime Ramirez-Velasque, 26, faces charges of eluding and third-degree driving while license suspended, records state.

Both appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

Manjarez led Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies on an 85 mph chase Saturday that began on East Evans Road, probable cause documents show.

The pursuit continued for more than a mile after the deputy shot out his left rear tire, records state.

Manjarez’ vehicle, at one point, was straddling both lanes of the roadway before he was captured.

Ramirez Velasque is accused of not stopping for officers Sunday after he sped through a stop sign on North Track Road, records show. He drove up to 20 mph over the speed limit while attempting to elude the officer.

He finally stopped on his own, deputies said.

Both men have prior convictions, records show.

Ramirez-Velasque’s prior convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless driving.

Manjarez has been convicted of disorderly conduct, carrying a dagger and drug paraphernalia.