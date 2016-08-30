Lumber store marks new location

— The newly expanded Grandview Lumber Company is now serving the Lower Valley building supply needs at Wine Country Plaza, 401 Vista Grande Way.

Store owner Cliff Lewis and staff will celebrate the new location with a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday.

Customers are invited to enjoy the grand opening with complimentary hamburgers and hotdogs until 5 p.m.

Grandview Lumber, formerly located at 701 West Wine Country Road, has been serving Grandview customers for more than 40 years.