New address, same box number

— Beginning Sept. 6, Ace Postal will have a new name and location.

Renamed Bonzi’s, the postal portion of the business will add 150 private mail boxes to its service at new location at 633 Yakima Valley Hwy.

“We expect to have all of the mailboxes moved and ready for delivery by Tuesday,” owner Andy Bonzi said.

Formerly located in the Eastway Shopping Center as Ace Postal for the past 20 years, the postal service will continue to be a part of Bonzi’s business.

“We are expanding to include gifts for all occasions and all demographics,” he said.

Bonzi and his wife, Teresa, have spent the past three weeks unpacking new merchandise to fill the shop to be located next door to Ace Hardware. He also operates a deli inside the new Ace Hardware store.

“We have always carried some gift items, but now we want to be known as the place to go to get a special birthday or all occasion gift,” she said.

Postal customers will have a separate entrance to pick up their mail.

At the gift shop, customers can still do all of their special shipping, via UPS and Federal Express, Bonzi said.

The postal service will be closed during the three-day Labor Day weekend, Bonzi said.