0

Swather season in Sunnyside

A swather works a field on Edison Avenue, near Port of Sunnyside offices, with the school district’s transportation building in the background.

Photo by John Fannin
A swather works a field on Edison Avenue, near Port of Sunnyside offices, with the school district’s transportation building in the background.

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment