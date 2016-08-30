Trump to rally in Everett today

— Republican nominee Donald Trump will visit one of the country’s many so-called sanctuary cities for a fundraiser today.

The candidate has changed his tone on immigration recently, saying he would “work with” illegal immigrants if elected.

But Trump said sanctuary cities — those where local law enforcement isn’t required to inform federal law enforcement about people who may be in the country illegally — are “protecting criminals,” and making these cities harder to police.

Estela Ortega, executive director of El Centro de la Raza in Seattle, said all of King County provides sanctuary — and it might actually be safer.

“That’s why our county council passed off on that, so that people would feel safe in reporting crimes and helping the police in investigations,” Ortega said.

Trump’s rival, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, has said she would not crack down on sanctuary cities, although sanctuary cities are not an explicit part of her immigration platform.

Trump will be holding a rally in Xfinity Arena in Everett at 7 p.m. today.

Bills have been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate to cut off federal funding for state and local jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

At least 17 county police departments in Washington state refuse to detain people for immigration issues alone, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Ortega said immigration is a moral issue for some politicians.

“People have educated our local elected officials about the moral issues around undocumented workers, and have put faces and stories so that people see the human element of who’s being impacted by our rules,” she said.