Weekly fuel outlook

— Average retail gasoline prices in Washington have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.57 per gallon, GasBuddy.com reported.

The average is based on a daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in Washington.

This compares with the national average that has increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.16 per gallon.

Current gas price in Yakima County averages $2.51 per gallon for regular, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week.