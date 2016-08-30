Weekly fuel outlook

OLYMPIA — Average retail gasoline prices in Washington have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.57 per gallon, GasBuddy.com reported.
The average is based on a daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in Washington.
This compares with the national average that has increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.16 per gallon.
Current gas price in Yakima County averages $2.51 per gallon for regular, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment