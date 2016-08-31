Cecilio Garza, 100, of Outlook, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Sunnyside.

Cecilio was born Nov. 22, 1915, in La Congregacion Garza Rancho San Ramon, Tamps, Mexico, to Ramon Garza and Francisca Garza Sierra.



On June 29, 1951, he married Josefa Moreno. Their first home was in Mercedes, Texas, and in 1969 he and his wife purchased a farm in Outlook, where the family cultivated asparagus and other vegetables.

Cecilio gained knowledge and skills of cultivation, crops and breeding animals while tending to his parents’ ranch in Mexico. He used these skills on his farm which provided for his family.

He enjoyed close working relationships with his neighbors and friends at the Thomas family/Snow & Son’s Produce Co.

In 1969, there were very few Hispanics who owned farms and Cecilio believed in helping his fellow farmers succeed. It was important the few Hispanic farmers work close together to share their farming equipment and knowledge to achieve their American dream of being independent farmers.

Cecilio maintained a strong work ethic throughout his life. Passing on values of respect, to help and support others was very important to him. Spending time with family was extremely important to him throughout his life. Family truly meant everything to him.



Cecilio and his loving wife made time for fiestas with family and friends. They enjoyed music, dancing, gaming and traveling. He was also a true “12th Man,” who enjoyed watching and cheering for his Seattle Seahawks with his family.

Cecilio and his wife belonged to the Mutualistas, a community-based Mutual Aid Society created by Mexican immigrants in the late 19th century. They also belonged to the Asparagus Association. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Sunnyside.

He is survived by his children; sons, Esteban Garza of Victoria, Texas, Cecilio (Lori) Garza Jr., Gerardo (Stephanie) Garza; and daughters, Francisca Garrison and Graciela (Robert) Gomez; grandchildren, Andres, James, Robert, Alex, Vincent, Isaac, Emily, Elizabeth, Ethan, and is survived by six great-grandchildren, Stella, Gabriel, Lilly, Diego, Emilio and Amar’e.

Cecilio was preceded in death by his loving wife, Josefa Garza in 2015.

The family would like to say, “Thank You” to all who have supported and cared for our Dad in particular, Sun Terrace of Prosser and Sunnyside and Heartlinks Hopsice.



Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

