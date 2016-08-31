John Kassinger, 70, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Sunnyside.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 509 S. Satus Ave, Wapato, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 S. 24th Ave., Yakima.

