Kindergarten meeting

— Parents of Sun Valley Elementary kindergarten students will have opportunities to meet their child’s teacher Sept. 6-8 at the 1220 N. 16th St. school.

According to school officials, letters have been mailed to parents with registered students announcing dates and times for each meeting.

Teachers will meet with students and parents individually for approximately an hour.

Teachers will also begin “WaKIDS” assessments of incoming students for both physical and fine motor skills, building Principal Jeri Paulakis said.

Parents who have not received an orientation time are asked to contact the Sun Valley office at 509-836-7520.