Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 29

Malicious mischief on Forrest Road.

Residential alarm on Broadview Drive.

Wanted person on North Elm Street.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Assist resident on Nicka Road.

Assist resident on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on Stassen Way.

Parking problem on Avenue A.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on Nicka Road.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway at West Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on North Elm Street at East Washington Street.

Information on Deangela Drive.

August 30

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on Minor Court.

GRANGER POLICE

August 29

Noise complaint on Mentzer Avenue at West Boulevard.

Abuse neglect on LaPierre Road.

Domestic on West Boulevard North.

Runaway juvenile on Zinfandel Street.

Non-injury crash on Emerald Road at East Third Street.

MABTON POLICE

August 29

Illegal dumping on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

August 29

Maribel Garcia-Andrade, dob 06/25/94, driving under the influence.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

August 29

Aid call at 861 Kriner Road. One transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Agency assist at 2060 Washout Road.

Aid call at 6701.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 29

Transport to West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.

Harassment on Heffron Street.

Animal problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Information on Parkland Dive.

Recovered stolen vehicle on East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on East South Hill Road.

Non-injury crash on West South Hill Road.

Fraud on Holstein Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Milepost 63.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on Parkland Drive.

Information on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Information on South Seventh Street.

Malicious mischief on East Ida Belle Street.

Drugs on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Skyline Drive.

Assist resident on South San Clemente Avenue.

August 30

Noise complaint on McClain Drive.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Grant Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Kevin Michael Roy

August 31, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Eduardo Rodriguez, dob 02/03/89, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Alfred Schweppe

August 31, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

ARRAIGNMENT

Pablo De Jesus Acosta Nunez, dob 06/26/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Ceasar Rafael Gonzalez, dob 07/09/89, driving under the influence.

Karen Virgina Fisher, dob 01/23/81, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Celso Felipe Clara Guevara, dob 07/28/69, driving under the influence.

Walter Gomez Zepeda, dob 06/05/92, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Lito Lee Gonzalez, dob 09/05/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Heriberto Maya Jr., dob 02/18/93, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 29

Animal problem on Braden Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Residential Alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Northwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Child porn on Eagle Peak Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Interstate 82 at Milepost 57, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Cron Lane, Zillah.

Animal problem on White Road, Zillah.

Suicidal person on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Attempt to locate on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Information on Bus Road, Mabton.

Civil matter on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

August 30

Animal noise on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 29

Residential alarm on Baker Drive.