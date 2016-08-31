Sunnyside bell times changed

— In an effort to relieve daily traffic congestion in school zones, the School District has implemented new start times at each of its nine schools.

New start and release times, at each of the school, are as follows:

Sunnyside High School will start at 7:50 a.m. Releases time is 2:25 p.m.

Sierra Vista Middle School and Harrison Middle Schools’ day begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m.

Chief Kamiakin Elementary School’s day starts at 9:10 a.m. and ends at 3:40 p.m.

Pioneer Elementary School classes begins at 8:50 a.m. and ends at 3:20 p.m.

Washington Elementary School classes begin at 9:10 a.m. and ends at 3:40 p.m.

Outlook Elementary School begins at 9 a.m. and students are released at 3:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Elementary School students will begin classes at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 3:15 p.m.