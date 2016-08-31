‘Valley’s Got Talent’ finalists chosen

— Get ready to see who will be crowned the best talent in the valley during States Day.

Following a preliminary round Saturday at the Princess Theatre, the Valley’s Got Talent contest judges chose 10 finalists to compete in the final performance Monday, in the Prosser City Park.

It was tough to narrow the 17 contestants to the top 10, talent show spokesperson Larelle Michener said.

“But the final contestants bring not only great talent, but a great variety of talent to the stage,” she said.

The 10 finalists for this year’s competition are Elise Murphy, who sings and plays the guitar; Gary Malner, an accordionist and entertainer; Dakota Brown, singer and guitar player;

Rachel Forrister, who will sing and play the piano; Sophia Shoham, singer; Ricky G, comedian; Keith Ramsay, ventriloquist; Seth Ramsay, magician; Miles Gamble, singer; and Abraham Horiah, spoken word poetry.

The final contest begins at 2 p.m. on the Sylvan Stage during the annual States Day celebration.

The preliminary contest was judged by Marty Taylor, Suzanne Kephart, and Susan Weber.

Michener said they were impressed with the quality of talent that entered this year’s competition. “They each mentioned the difficulty they had narrowing the field,” she said.

They are looking forward to the final, and seeing how the contestants step it up a notch. The Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with PMH Medical Center is providing the cash prizes for the contestants. This year first prize is $500, second prize is $250 and third prize is $100.

In addition to the Valley’s Got Talent event, the community will enjoy a community parade at 10 a.m. Family activities follow the parade at City Park, with games, a carnival and lots of food vendors.

Other activities planned, include tours of the newly renovated Benton County Museum run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cascade Amusements also will be in the park with rides and entertainment start Sept. 2 and continues through Monday.