Volunteers needed

YAKIMA — Yakima Alzheimer’s group is recruiting volunteers to facilitate caregivers ‘support groups.
Family caregiver support group provide a consistent and caring place for caregivers to learn, share, Director of Community Support, Linda Whiteside said.
She said individuals who are often best qualified as support group facilitators includes working or retired social workers, nurse and other healthcare professionals, educators, clergy, counselors, and former family caregivers.
Each volunteer is expected to commit to at least one year of service. Training is available.
Contact Whiteside at 1-800-848-7097.
