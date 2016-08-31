Wapato man charged in hit-and-run crash

— A local man is facing multiple charges after an alleged hit-and-run crash Monday.

Benito Hernandez-Serrato, 50, is charged with third-degree driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and hit-and-run attended, probable cause documents state.

Hernandez-Serrato and the driver of the other vehicle, Marcos N. Galindo-Vasquez, both sustained injuries, records show.

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Hernandez-Serrato at his home, 701 S. Wapato Road, records show. He was bleeding and said his chest hurt, but that he had been sleeping.

After the trooper told him not to lie, Hernandez-Serrato then nodded and went to the patrol car when told about the crash, documents state.

A check of his driver’s license showed that he had a prior third-degree driving while license suspended charge.

Troopers were called to state Highway 97, near Jones Road, after the two-car crash was reported in the area.

Galindo-Vasquez, who suffered cuts and a sore neck after his Ford Explorer flipped and landed on its top.

He told troopers he was southbound when Hernandez-Serrato pulled out in front of him. After the crash he said Hernandez-Serrato walked away from the site, records show.

While the trooper was at the scene, three men stopped and said they recognized the vehicle left behind, a Honda Accord, as belonging to Hernandez-Serrato, documents state.

A records search provided the trooper Hernandez-Serrato’s address, documents state.