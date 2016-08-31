Western styles featured

— A western style show, featuring fashions from Bleyhl Country Store, is planned for the September Lower Valley Christian Women’s Connection meeting.

The group meets at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 13.

Music will be by Barbara Davis and the inspirational speaker will be Kadie Cosby of Baker City, Ore.

For reservations call 509-894-4610.