GRANDVIEW — Carols and candlelight will brighten Grandview Nazarene Church on Christmas Eve.
At 5 p.m. and, again, at 7 p.m., Dec. 24, the congregation will enjoy fellowship during the Our Coming Savior services in the 500 N. Elm St. church.
Everyone is welcome.
