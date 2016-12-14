Christmas services set

SUNNYSIDE — Four local churches are hosting a special “Blue Christmas” service at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church’s chapel, 327 E. Edison Ave.
The pastors of Holy Trinity Episcopal, Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran, Sunnyside Presbyterian and Sunnyside United Methodist churches will share and hear prayers, Scripture and music that acknowledges that God is present for those who mourn and those who struggle.
