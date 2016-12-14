Coalition plans election

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside United-Unidos will elect officers during a board 10 a.m. meeting tomorrow in the Sunnyside School District boardroom, 810 E. Custer Ave.
Plans for an anti-marijuana/anti-vaping event and a presentation from City Manager Don Day are also on the agenda.
