Doris Genevieve Van Wechel Weddle, 97, of Grandview, our mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, widow and matriarch went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, surrounded by her family.

Doris was born July 19, 1919, in Moxee City, to Genevieve (Jongeward) and Roy Arend Van Wechel.

The family grew to include brothers, Vernon Van Wechel, Orville Van Wechel, Joyce Gillihan of Grandview, Irene Thomas of Grandview and JoAnn Jackson of Burlington.



Doris married Titus Weddle and they made their home in Outlook with their family, Ron, Robert, Sharon, Shirley, Ray and Rod.

She left her Outlook home of 68 years in 2009, when she moved to “the pink house” in Grandview with her daughter, Sharon.

Doris loved being a homemaker. Planting spring bulbs, especially gladiolus, watching her garden grow and working in her yard is what made her happy.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Karen) Weddle of Sunnyside, Sharon Pina of Grandview, Shirley (Ron) Mason of Sunnyside, Ray (Judy) Weddle of Grandview, Rod (Kay) Weddle of Grandview, and daughter-in-law, Faye Weddle, widow of Robert. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Josie, who faithfully slept by her side until her passing; 17 grandchildren, 39 great- grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and others in a 97-year lifetime.

We love you mom and miss you already.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Titus Weddle, son, Robert Weddle, grandson, Eric Weddle, brothers, Vernon and Orville, parents, Genevieve and Roy Arend and best friend, Robert Mortimore. Doris cared for him for many years.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside, with interment at Outlook Cemetery immediately following.

Those wishing to sign Doris’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com



Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.