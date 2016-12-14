Holiday pageant

SUNNYSIDE — A story of a couple, a manager and a baby all are part of the annual Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church presentation of A Baby Changes Everything” at the 700 N 16th St. Church.
The cast will present the play in three performances, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
